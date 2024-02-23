Senate Confirms Cardoso, 11 Others for CBN’s Monetary Policy C’Ttee

The Senate, yesterday, con- firmed nomination of the Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, as the Chairman of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ahead of its meeting on Monday. Also, confirmed as members of the Committee were: Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Bala M. Bello, Emem Usoro, and Phillip Ikeazor, who are all CBN Deputy Governors. Others are the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Jafiya Lydia Shehu; CBN Director, Murtala Sabo Sagagi, Alloycius Uche Ordu, Aku Pullen Odukemelu, Mustapha Akinwunmi, and Bandele A. G. Amoo.

Confirmation of their appointments was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Chaired by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East) during plenary. In his presentation, Senator Abiru said that the nominees possessed the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be members of the MPC of the CBN. He said that the panel did not receive any petition against their nominations, adding that the nominees were all cleared by the security agencies.

Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, commended the Committee for thorough job done to deal with the challenges currently facing the nation’s economy. In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also commended the Committee for the expeditious attention given the President’s request, highlighting the experience, qualifications, expertise of the nominees as the right choices for appointment as members of the MPC.