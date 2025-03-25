Senate Confirms Ayogu Member Of CBN Board Of Directors 

Share

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Melvin Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, chaired by Adetokunbo Abiru.

While presenting the report, Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) said: “The Senate has received and considered the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions on the confirmation of the nomination of Melvin Damian Ayogu for appointment as a member of the Board of Directors, Central Bank of Nigeria.”

President Bola Tinubu had, on previous Tuesday, written to the Senate, requesting the Lawmakers to consider and confirm Ayogu’s nomination.

In the letter, which was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary, President Tinubu wrote: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 10(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Establishment Act, 2007, I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Melvin D. Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria. His Curriculum Vitae is attached herewith.

“The Senate is kindly invited to note that this nominee will complete the composition of the Board of Directors as provided by Section 6 of the CBN Act, 2007.”

