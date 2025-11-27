Senate Confirms Ayo Omidiran As FCC Chairman, 36 Commissioners

The Senate on Thursday confirmed former federal lawmaker, Ayo Hulayat Omidiran as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), approving her nomination alongside 37 commissioners representing the 36 states and the FCT.

The confirmation followed the adoption of a screening report by Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

He noted that all nominees had submitted the required documents and faced thorough screening with no criminal petitions recorded against them.

Among those confirmed is Peter Ogbonna Eze representing Enugu State, AbdulWasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah for Lagos State, while Mohammed Musa remains as Secretary of the FCC.

Senator Onyesoh informed the Senate that the nominees appeared before the Committee on November 13, presenting their CCB clearances, police reports, DSS vetting documents, and curriculum vitae.

Following the presentation, the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for detailed consideration of the nominees. After a state-by-state review with no objections, the report was adopted, and a voice vote confirmed all nominees.

Other confirmed commissioners include Obinna Oriaku (Abia), Lawal Ya’u Roni (Jigawa), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun), Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa), Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra), Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi), Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa), Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue), Engr. Modu Mustapha (Borno), Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River), Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta), Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi), Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo), Hon. Sola Fokanle (Ekiti), Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe), Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna), Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano), Hon. Anas Isah (Katsina), Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi), Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara), Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger), Comrade Ajimudu Bola (Ondo), Prince Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo), Hon. Pam Bolman (Plateau), Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers), Alh. Aminu Tambar (Sokoto), Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba), Hon. Jibir Maigari (Yobe), Sani Garba (Zamfara), and Solomon Ayuba Dagami (FCT).

The confirmation formalizes leadership at the FCC, strengthening its mandate to promote equitable representation of states and communities in federal appointments.