Senate Confirms Are, Dalhatu, Oke As Non-Career Ambassadors

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nominations of the first three non-career ambassadors forwarded by President Bola Tinubu two weeks ago.

The confirmed nominees are Lateef Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Emmanuel Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

The confirmations followed consideration of the report from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (APC, Niger North), which screened the nominees last week. Presenting the report, Senator Bello told the Senate that all three nominees were found suitable for the appointments, with no petitions or objections raised against them.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged the confirmed ambassadors to serve Nigeria honorably wherever they are posted.

President Tinubu had submitted the nominees’ names in a letter read in plenary on November 26, citing Section 171 (1), (2)(c), and (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the legal basis for the appointments. He requested the Senate to expedite the confirmations while extending assurances of “highest consideration” to the lawmakers.

The three confirmations mark the beginning of the vetting process for a total of 67 ambassadorial nominees sent to the Senate, with 64 yet to be screened and confirmed.