Senate Confirms Appointments Of NASC, PSC Nominees

Share

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Saviour Enyiekere from the South-South geopolitical zone as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), along with 12 others as members of the commission.

The Red Chamber also approved the appointments of Justice Paul Adamu Galmuje (rtd.), AbdulFatah Mohammed, Uba Ringim, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, and retired Justice Christine L. Dabup as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The NASC nominees were confirmed following the presentation and consideration of the report from the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, chaired by Senator Cyril Fasuyi of the All Progressives Congress representing Ekiti North during plenary.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had recently read a request from President Bola Tinubu seeking the confirmation of the NASC chairman and members.

Those confirmed include Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Yusuf A. Yusuf, Aminu Ibrahim Malle, Lawan Maina Mahmud, Mark Hanmation Terso, Salihu Agboola Balogun, Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, Afeez Ipesa Balogun, Festus Ifesinachi Odii, Patrick A. Giwa, and Mary Ekpeyong.

However, the Senate did not confirm the appointment of Nnanna Uzor Kalu from the southeast due to a petition against him, which has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions for review.

While presenting the committee’s report, Senator Fasuyi urged the Senate to approve the nominees’ appointments in line with the National Assembly Service Commission Act (as amended, 2010).

He noted that all the nominees were deemed qualified based on their credentials, experience, and competence.

Their appointments were unanimously approved by a majority voice vote in the Senate.

Similarly, the Senate confirmed the PSC nominees after the presentation and consideration of the report by the Committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Abdul Hamid Malam-Madori representing Jigawa East.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the Committee on Establishment and Public Service for a thorough screening process and urged the newly confirmed appointees to assume their responsibilities immediately.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

