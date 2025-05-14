New Telegraph

May 14, 2025
May 14, 2025
Senate Confirms Appointment Of Five INEC Commissioners

The Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of five Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) submitted by President Bola Tinubu in March for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This follows the receipt and consideration of a report by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Electoral Matters during plenary.

Presenting the report on behalf of the Committee, Senator Simon Lalong, urged the Senate to confirm the nomination of five individuals as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission having passed the screening exercise.

The approved RECs are Umar Yusuf Garba (Kano State), Sa’ad Umar Idris (Bauchi State), Chukwuemeka C. Ibeziako (Anambra State), Umar Mukhtar (Borno State) and Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem (Bayelsa State).

It would be recalled that Tinubu had on Monday, May 12  swore in two newly appointed INEC commissioners.

