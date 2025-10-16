New Telegraph

October 16, 2025
October 16, 2025
Senate Confirms Amupitan As INEC Chairman

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

New Telegraph reports that Amupitan, a professor of Law, was confirmed by the upper chamber after his screening on Thursday, October 16.

More to follow….

