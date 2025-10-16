The Senate on Thursday confirmed Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
New Telegraph reports that Amupitan, a professor of Law, was confirmed by the upper chamber after his screening on Thursday, October 16.
More to follow….
Tags: INEC Joash Amupitan new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Senate Confirms Amupitan As INEC Chairman The Senate