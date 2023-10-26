Senate Confirms Aliyu’s Appointment As New ICPC Chairman

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Musa Aliyu as the new substantive Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Senate confirmed his appointment on Thursday, October 26, after a thorough screening process on the floor of the house during plenary.

After the Senate leader, Bamidele Opeyemi sought a point order to suspend pertinent Senate regulations and let outsiders into the chamber, the screening began at approximately 11:50 a.m.

Deputy President, Jibirin Barau oversaw the Committee of a Whole screening of Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in a letter to the Senate on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu requested Aliyu’s confirmation as the agency’s chairman.