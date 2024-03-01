Senate Confirms Al Arabi As NAHCON Chairman, Other Members

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The appointment of Al Arabi and three other Commissioners was confirmed during plenary on Wednesday following the request by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu also asked the Senate to approve the appointment of Aliu Abdulrazak, Anofiu Elegushi and Prof. Abubakar Yagawal as NAHCON Commissioners. It would be recalled that President Tinubu had on October 17 appointed Arabi to serve as the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a term of four years in the first instance.

The president made the appointment after he directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on three months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023. At a meeting with the staff shortly after his resumption on October 18, 2023, Arabi called for cooperation and stronger ties among members of staff of the commission.

He assured the staff and Nigerians that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu was genuine and sought the cooperation of the staff to get Nigeria back on track. The new NAHCON chairman stated that the pilgrims will now believe that they have the oppor- tunity to be listened to and a sense of belonging. Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima would inaugurate the commissioners and board members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) today. Wednesday.