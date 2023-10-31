Senate Confirms Adedeji As FIRS Chairperson

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of Zaccheus Adedeji as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The confirmation of Adedeji came when the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, put it to voice vote and the Senators unanimously supported the request.

Mr Adedeji, a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State was screened at the Senate Committee of the Whole before his confirmation.

He was appointed as Acting Chairman of FIRS in September, pending confirmation of the Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in a statement announcing the appointment of Mr Adedeji also asked his predecessor, Muhammad Nami, who served from 2019 to 2023 to immediately proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave, as provided by the Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

During the screening, Mr Adedeji told the Senators that he would review all the existing tax policies and tax waivers.

He said he graduated as a first-class student in the Department of Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He noted that while he was serving as a Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, he helped the state to increase its Internally generated revenue without borrowing.

Mr Adedeji promised that when confirmed as Chairman of the FIRS, he would introduce policies that would increase the revenue of the country.

Mr Adedeji recently served as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following his service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council.