Senate Confirms 17 Commissioners For NPC

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 17 people as the Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Their appointments were based on the request of President Bola Tinubu and declared during a plenary section on Wednesday.

The confirmed commissioners include:

Emmanuel Eke Clifford Zirra Chidi Ezeoke Isa Buratai Alex Ukam Blessyn Brume-Ataguba Jeremiah Nwakwegu Dr. Tony Aiyejina Ejike Eze Abubakar Damburam Prof. Uba Nnabue Saadatu Garba Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa Yori Afolabi Mary Ishaya Saany Sale Ogiri Henry

The confirmation of these commissioners adds to the leadership of the National Population Commission, a crucial agency responsible for population data management and related activities in Nigeria.