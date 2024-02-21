New Telegraph

February 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Senate Confirms 17…

Senate Confirms 17 Commissioners For NPC

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of 17 people as the Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC). 

Their appointments were based on the request of President Bola Tinubu and declared during a plenary section on Wednesday.

The confirmed commissioners include:

  1. Emmanuel Eke
  2. Clifford Zirra
  3. Chidi Ezeoke
  4. Isa Buratai
  5. Alex Ukam
  6. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba
  7. Jeremiah Nwakwegu
  8. Dr. Tony Aiyejina
  9. Ejike Eze
  10. Abubakar Damburam
  11. Prof. Uba Nnabue
  12. Saadatu Garba
  13. Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa
  14. Yori Afolabi
  15. Mary Ishaya
  16. Saany Sale
  17. Ogiri Henry

The confirmation of these commissioners adds to the leadership of the National Population Commission, a crucial agency responsible for population data management and related activities in Nigeria.

Tags:

Read Previous

Senate Confirms Kelechi Ohiri As NHIA DG