Senate Confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices

The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of 11 Supreme Court justices nominated by President Bola Tinubu to fill vacancies on the apex court bench. This followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. Presenting the report, Committee Chairman, Mohammed Monguno, said the request for confirmation of the nominees was in line with Section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Tinubu had asked the Senate to confirm the nominees who were recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to fill the vacant positions following the death and resignation of some Justices. The confirmed are Jus- tice Haruna Tsammani (North East), who chaired the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North Central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South East) and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South East) Others are Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South East), Justice Stephen Adah (North Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (North West), Justice Abubakar Umar (North West) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North Central).

With the confirmation of the 11 Justices, the Supreme Court now has the complete statutory requirement of 21 justices on its bench. Legislators, who spoke before the confirmation, expressed concerns over the delay in the appointment of Justices for the Supreme Court bench. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) said it was important that those who were next in line be screened and appointed immediately as the vacancies occur at the apex court.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia) stressed that the funds allocated to the Supreme Court in the 2024 budget be reviewed upwards to ensure its effectiveness. He said: “The Senate should look at the budget of the Judiciary because even the state courts are in a mess. How can they give good justice? This is not the way it was before, we were do- ing better.”