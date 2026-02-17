Senate Condemns Killing Of 56 In Niger

The Senate, on Tuesday, condemned the killing of 56 persons and the abduction of women and children in Konkoso Village, describing the attack as brutal and unacceptable.

Terrorists had, on 14th February, attacked communities in Borgu Local Government Area, killing many people and abducting women and children while setting multiple houses ablaze, including a police station.

Consequently, the Senate called for the immediate deployment of additional security personnel to the affected local government areas to strengthen rapid response and prevent further attacks.

The Senate also mandated its Committees on Defense, Army, Air Force, Police Affairs, and National Security to conduct a joint assessment and report back within four weeks.

The Senate observed a minute of silence for the victims and extended condolences to bereaved families, as well as the government and people of Niger State.

The resolutions were passed following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The terrorists reportedly moved to Paso on Saturday after encountering little resistance from security forces, burning more houses and another police station.

Senator Musa, while presenting the motion, told his colleagues that more than 56 citizens were killed in Konkoso and nearby Pissa villages, while several women and children were abducted.

He noted that the affected communities share boundaries with strategic forests linking neighboring states, creating corridors exploited by terrorists for cross-border movements and coordinated criminal operations.

The lawmaker warned that the North Central region had witnessed rising attacks on rural communities and farmlands, threatening food security, local economies, and broader national stability.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for sustained counterterrorism efforts, acknowledging sacrifices made by troops confronting violent extremism across the country.

However, he expressed concern that repeated assaults on remote communities reveal gaps in intelligence gathering, coordination, rapid response capabilities, and sustained territorial security presence.

He noted that the abduction of women and children had deepened the humanitarian crisis, inflicting lasting psychological trauma on families and destabilising affected communities.

Musa stressed that without structural reforms and modernisation of Nigeria’s security framework, similar tragedies could persist despite ongoing military and intelligence operations nationwide.

Seconding the motion, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Monguno, called for increased budget allocations to security agencies to tackle insecurity.

He said, “In the course of the ongoing budget defence, we discovered that there were zero capital budget releases to security agencies. So, in line with the President’s declaration of a state of emergency on security, prominence should be given to security agencies.”