Sexual Allegation: Senate Dismisses Natasha’s Petition Against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions on Wednesday dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment and abuse of office petition against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio,

During the probe session, the committee declared it dead on arrival and cited procedural violations and legal constraints.

Dismissing the allegation, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, cited Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, explaining that Akpoti-Uduaghan signed the petition herself rather than having it endorsed by another individual, thereby rendering it procedurally invalid.

Additionally, he noted that the matters raised in the petition were already before the court, making them sub judice and beyond the Senate’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Akpabio has denied the sexual harassment allegations against him by the Kogi lawmaker.

