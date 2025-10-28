Senate Commends Tinubu, NFIU, Others Over Nigeria’s Exit From FATF Grey List

The Senate on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and other key institutions for their roles in securing Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List.

The commendation followed a motion sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Udende under matters of urgent public importance, in accordance with Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 (as amended).

The Senate described the delisting as a major victory for Nigeria’s financial integrity and global reputation. Udende noted that Nigeria’s exit from the FATF Grey List reflects the country’s remarkable progress in addressing deficiencies in its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework and demonstrates a strong commitment to global financial standards.

He added that Nigeria’s previous inclusion on the Grey List subjected the country to heightened international monitoring and reputational risks, which negatively impacted investor confidence and limited access to global financial markets. The improvement, Udende said, is the result of extensive reforms and policy measures implemented by the Executive, the National Assembly, and several regulatory and enforcement agencies.

After debating the motion, the Senate acknowledged the contributions of President Tinubu, the President of the Senate, the NFIU, the EFCC, ICPC, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other stakeholders whose coordinated actions led to the delisting. Senators also noted that the development has boosted investor confidence and reassured the international community of Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and global financial standards.

The motion highlighted that Nigerian financial institutions, previously burdened by additional scrutiny, high compliance costs, and delayed transactions, now benefit from smoother, faster, and more cost-efficient cross-border operations, improving trade facilitation and remittance inflows.

It further emphasized the long-term economic benefits of delisting, including sustained foreign direct investment in sectors such as energy, technology, agriculture, and manufacturing, a stronger naira, greater regulatory stability, and job creation.

The Senate resolved to commend the President and urged relevant financial and enforcement agencies to consolidate the gains by maintaining continuous compliance with international standards. Lawmakers also mandated the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes to sustain legislative oversight and policy reviews to strengthen Nigeria’s financial governance.

Nigeria was first placed on the FATF Grey List in 2021 due to weaknesses in its AML/CFT regime, and its removal was officially announced at the FATF October 2025 Plenary in Paris.

The delisting followed successful implementation of a 19-point action plan addressing strategic deficiencies, with the country working closely with the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) and FATF over the past two years.