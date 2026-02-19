Senate Challenges Economic Team On Unrealistic Budget Assumptions

The Senate on Thursday raised serious concerns over poor implementation of the annual budget, citing minimal or zero releases of capital votes to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Senate Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West), addressed the issue during an interactive session with the Federal Government’s economic team. The discussion focused on the realistic execution of the N58.472 trillion 2026 budget and the completion of the capital components of the 2024 and 2025 budgets by March 31, 2026.

During the session, members challenged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, whose explanation that the capital components of the 2024 and 2025 budgets were still being funded was deemed unsatisfactory.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, defended the economic team, highlighting that unrealistic budget assumptions hinder effective implementation. He stated:

“Budget funding must come from realistic projections. Efficiency is not about the size of the budget but how much can actually be implemented. If you assume you have ten units and spend accordingly, that is manageable. But if you assume one hundred units and spend based on that assumption, serious problems arise if the funds do not materialize.”

Senator Adeola reminded the NRS chairman that budget documents originate from the Executive, of which NRS is a part. He added:

“The gap between projected and realized oil revenue is wide. For example, how do we explain 18 percent performance in one year and projections of 36.5 percent the next year when actual performance remains below expectations? The key question is whether to reduce the N58.472 trillion 2026 budget or proceed with adjustments. Debt financing is already high, but disposing of certain assets could reduce overall debt and future borrowing costs.”

Responding, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, assured the Committee that the full implementation of the 30% capital component of the 2024 and 2025 budgets would be completed by March 31, 2026. She noted:

“For the 2025 budget, funding processes are beginning. Payments for outstanding 2024 capital projects start today. The financial management system is back online. MDAs have been asked to upload their cash plans by Monday, after which payments will commence. We are ready to start, but the MDAs must complete their documentation requirements.”

Following the session, the Committee held a closed-door meeting with the economic team for about two hours. Attendees included the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Ogunjimi.