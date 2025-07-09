Senate Carpets NAFDAC Over Skewed Recruitment, Reviews TCN’s Employment Profiles

The Senate has strongly criticised the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over what it described as more than 20 years of lopsided recruitment.

The apex legislative Assembly heavily tonguelashed the agency during an investigative hearing conducted at the National Assembly Complex by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, chaired by Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East).

The Committee, which was intensely irritated by the agency’s recruitment records in the last two decades, said that the actions of successive administrations of the establishment undermined the Federal Character Principle enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The session forms part of the ongoing probe into recruitment practices by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

During the hearing, the Committee scrutinised the recruitment records of NAFDAC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), questioning their compliance with the constitutional provision for equitable representation in federal appointments.

Senator Onyesoh, expressed deep concern over NAFDAC’s heavily skewed staffing pattern, attributing the situation to poor leadership in the past.

“The agency’s current recruitment structure is a clear violation of the Federal Character Principle,” the senator stated. “We cannot allow such imbalance to continue in a nation as diverse as ours.”

In response, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, acknowledged the imbalance but clarified that no new recruitment has taken place in recent years, attributing the anomalies to legacy issues and reiterated the agency’s readiness to correct the situation.

Professor Adeyeye assured the Committee that future recruitments would adhere strictly to the principles of equity, merit, and professionalism, particularly given the scientific nature of the agency’s area of specialization.

She also highlighted the agency’s critical manpower shortage and disclosed that NAFDAC is awaiting a waiver to enable the fresh recruitment of qualified personnel.

Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) and Senate Minority Whip, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to equity and fairness in all federal appointments. He emphasised that the legislature would continue to monitor agencies to ensure compliance with the Federal Character Principle.

The Committee subsequently directed NAFDAC to return in two weeks with a detailed plan outlining how it intends to rectify the disparities in its staffing structure.

The Committee noted that it was still reviewing the recruitment records of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), led by Engr. Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, and that it will present its findings on TCN’s level of compliance with the Federal Character Principle in due course.

Senator Onyesoh reiterated the Committee’s commitment to thorough oversight, stressing that fairness in federal recruitment is vital for national unity, stability, and social cohesion.

The investigation is ongoing as the Senate continues efforts to entrench transparency, inclusiveness, and equal opportunity across all federal institutions.