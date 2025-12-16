Senate Calls For Support For Farmers Amid Falling Produce Prices

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Executive arm of government to introduce urgent measures to protect Nigerian farmers from the effects of falling agricultural produce prices and rising production costs.

The Senate recommended the establishment of a “Benchmark Minimum Price Framework” for major agricultural commodities and the implementation of a Guaranteed Off-take Programme, whereby the government purchases produce directly from farmers at the benchmark price to stabilize the market.

The apex legislative body commended the government for lowering the cost of foodstuffs nationwide through waivers and special approvals for large-scale imports, noting that this policy has provided relief to many Nigerians amid the cost-of-living crisis. However, lawmakers warned that the same policy has created challenges for local farmers.

Presenting the motion, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) highlighted that while farm-gate prices for produce continue to decline, the cost of critical inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides remains extremely high. He stressed that this imbalance has distorted markets and triggered massive post-harvest losses, affecting farmers’ earnings and sustainability.

Contributors to the motion, including Senators Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North), Dandutse Mohammed (APC, Katsina South), Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West), Idiat Adebule (APC, Lagos West), and Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central), emphasized the need for policies that balance food affordability with sustainable incomes for farmers. They raised concerns about high input costs, insecurity in farming communities, and excessive dependence on imported food commodities, which threaten food sovereignty and domestic value chains.

The Senate urged the federal government to design and implement an emergency intervention package for farmers affected by collapsing farm-gate prices and to provide broad-based subsidies for fertilizers and essential agricultural inputs.

Lawmakers warned that without immediate support, the collapse in local farm produce prices and high input costs could undermine domestic agriculture, disrupt local markets, and exacerbate food insecurity.