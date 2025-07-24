Senate: Buhari, Great Patriot, Soldier, Statesman

The Senate yesterday described late President Muhammadu Buhari as “a great patriot, soldier, statesman and democrat” whose life symbolised service, discipline, and sacrifice to Nigeria.

Buhari, a two time leader of the country, died on July 13, 2025, while undergoing routine medical checks in a hospital in London, United Kingdom.

In a solemn session in honour of the departed leader, the Red Chamber of the National Assembly observed a minute’s silence, hailed the Federal Government for the befitting state funeral accorded him and the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to immortalise him.

Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi (APC/ Ekiti Central), who moved a motion of tributes, recalled the remarkable life of Buhari, beginning from his humble background in Daura to his distinguished military career and eventual civilian presidency.

He noted that Buhari occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s history as a man who rose to the peak of his military career and later led the country for two terms as a democratically elected president between 2015 and 2023.

“As we mourn the passing of our former President, we also celebrate a life welllived, a life of integrity and selfless service to our country,” Bamidele said.

The motion received contributions from other Senators, all of whom paid glowing tributes in honour of the deceased former leader.

A number of them hailed Buhari’s commitment to anticorruption, discipline and national unity, recalling his service to the nation during critical moments.

The tributes dwelt largely on his love for discipline, accountability and integrity, stressing that his leadership style left indelible footprints on the political landscape.