The former Minister of Education and 2019 presidential candidate, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has strongly criticized the Nigerian Senate for allegedly blocking an investigation into the sexual harassment allegation levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Reacting to a report by The Economist, which highlighted the difficult and hostile environment women face in Nigerian politics, Ezekwesili accused the lawmakers of impunity and described them as a “Bunch of nation-destroyers”, lamenting that their actions had further tarnished Nigeria’s global reputation.

The international publication detailed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Akpabio, describing the scandal as a reflection of the harsh realities Nigerian women encounter in politics.

Taking to social media, Ezekwesili condemned the Senate’s decision to shut down calls for an independent investigation into Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims. She accused the lawmakers of engaging in a smear campaign against the female senator instead of addressing her petition.

“Here’s @TheEconomist in yet another post on the shame brought upon Nigeria and Nigerians by @Senator_Akpabio @NGRSenate by their brazen refusal to provide an opportunity for an independent investigation and open/transparent public hearing by a Specially Constituted Committee of the Nigerian Senate.”

“No one wants another kangaroo process of injustice like they did to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan @NatashaAkpoti with their so-called ‘Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions’ investigation when she was referred to that tainted committee following the heated argument between her and the Senate President over seating arrangements.”

Ezekwesili further criticized the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions for recommending a six-month suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, a move she described as unconstitutional.

“Rather than reverse that illegality and focus on her petition for sexual harassment, the Senate and Senate President have instead embarked on a smear campaign against Senator @NatashaAkpoti.”

She also alleged that the Senate was orchestrating a sham recall process against Akpoti-Uduaghan by bribing her constituents in Kogi Central, a move she claims has been largely rejected by the people.

“They are currently conspiring to execute a sham recall by bribing her constituents, who thankfully have largely rejected their offer of filthy lucre.”

The former minister did not mince words in her condemnation of the Senate, warning that lawmakers were tightening their grip on Nigeria’s democracy and urging citizens to resist their actions before the country is completely destroyed.

“What a bunch of nation-destroyers we have as ‘Lawmakers.’ They behave with impunity because they have taken a chokehold on our democracy.”

“Well, it is time for all reasonable citizens to stand up to them all the way before they totally destroy whatever is left of Nigeria.”

Ezekwesili’s statement adds to the growing public outcry over the handling of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations, as many Nigerians demand accountability and transparency from the National Assembly.

