Senate Berates Minister Over Proposed N1bn Geneva Trip In 2024 Budget

There was a mild drama at the Senate on Tuesday, when the lawmakers tackled the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Doris Nkiruka-Anite, over plans by the Ministry to spend N1 billion on a trip to Geneva.

The money captured in the 2024 budget proposal of the Ministry, was disclosed by the Minister when she appeared before the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Trade, Industry and Investment to defend the institution’s Appropriation for the 2024 fiscal year.

Addressing the joint Committee, Chaired by Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North), the Minister gave insights into the performance of the 2023 budget.

However, her address provoked reactions from Senator Adams Oshiomole (Edo North Senatorial District), who queried the plan to spend N1 billion on the Geneva trip.

He said: “I see that you intend to travel to Geneva next year and you have budgeted over one billion for that. We can’t keep going on with over-blotted teams on abroad trips. Use the experts we have in your offices in those countries to save cost.”

Oshiomhole also accused the Minister of habitual absence in office to discharge her responsibilities, as he urged her not to always be in the Bank of Industry.

“She would have made her preference of BOI known to President Tinubu before her appointment as Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment.

“Madam, sit in your office and work for Nigerians. I have gone there twice. You are always in the BOI. If you preferred BOI, you should have declined the President’s nomination to be Minister.

“Let’s practice what we preach. We can’t talk about industrialisation and keep importing toothpicks and tyres. We must ensure that we have homegrown products,” he continued.

This is as he alleged that the Minister was not doing enough, wondering whether the Ministry knew the nation’s balance of trade with other countries.

“What is our balance of trade, especially with China? Those countries importing things to Nigeria are expected to build factories in Nigeria. We have to take advantage of our population to grow our industries,” he said.

On her part, the Minister said: “I assure you that I can work from anywhere and give Nigerians results. My office is currently under renovation. Sir, I regret to say that we seem to have no record of our balance of trade.

“Or at least it doesn’t exist in the Ministry and that is why we initiated a new unit called Trade Intelligence Unit to ensure that such data is generated and stored.”

Responding, Oshiomhole insisted that there was data at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and other agencies, which the Ministry has failed to access.