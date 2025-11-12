Senate Berates Ex-NNPCL’s GMDs Over Unaccounted N210trn

The Senate, yesterday, rejected written explanations forwarded to it by the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on unaccounted N210 trillion from 2017 to 2023.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), had on the strength of 19 different queries raised against NNPCL by Office of the AuditorGeneral of the Federation in the financial reports of 2017 to 2023, directed NNPCL to account for N210 trillion financial infraction as contained in the reports.

Though the management of NNPCL in line with the directive, responded to the 19 queries through written explanations but failed to physically appear before the Committee yesterday as earlier agreed with the Committee.

Angered by the development, the Chairman of the Committee at the session, berated the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Engineer Bayo Ojulari, for dishonouring the invitation, stressing that the Committee would not recognise any representation from NNPCL again.

He said: “Today, November 11, 2025, was a date chosen by NNPC. it is rather unfortunate that none of the officials of NNPC is here on a date they themselves chose. “The public has been waiting for this. It is important that we keep Nigerians informed.

“Even though we cannot conclude today in the absence of NNPC officials, the committee must share our findings based on the responses already submitted by NNPC.” He revealed that NNPC’s financial submissions raised serious red flags — particularly claims of N103 trillion in accrued expenses and N107 trillion in receivables, totaling N210 trillion between 2017 and 2023.