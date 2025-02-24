Senate Begins Two-Day Public Hearing On Tax Reform Bills

Share

On Monday, the Senate commenced a two-day public hearing on proposed tax reform bills, bringing together key stakeholders from the nation’s economic and financial sectors.

New Telegraph reports that among those in attendance are the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji.

The Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), heads of relevant agencies, and the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, among others.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, assured that the process would be transparent and guided by national interest.

He emphasized that the hearing aims to review and reform the country’s tax laws to align with current economic realities.

The reforms he stated, are designed to ensure equity, fairness, and inclusivity while eliminating inefficiencies in existing tax policies.

Also, Senator Musa urged all stakeholders and the general public to actively participate in the discussions, emphasizing the importance of collective contributions in shaping a tax system that fosters economic growth and national prosperity.

