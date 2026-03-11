Senate Begins Screening Of Taiwo Oyedele As Minister

The 10th Senate on Wednesday commenced the screening exercise of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance.

New Telegraph reports that the grilling process commenced after a motion moved by Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to admit the nominee into the

Oyedele was accompanied into the Senate chamber by Kayode Ajulo, Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, and Tokunbo Kayode, former Minister of Defence.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, welcomed Oyedele and asked him to brief senators on his curriculum vitae and achievements.

In response, Oyedele said he graduated as the best student from his secondary school in his home state, Ondo. On his past achievements, the economist said he worked on the reforms for the ease of doing business in 180 countries around the world.

Speaking on his duty as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Nigeria, Oyedele said “In the past two and a half years, we have been able to work on various reform initiatives”.

He also compared Nigeria’s revenue with that of five other leading African economies, noting that despite earning more than them, Nigeria’s fiscal deficit remains higher.

Oyedele said Nigeria’s budgets over the years have been too ambitious compared to the country’s revenue.

The economist added that if confirmed as minister, he would undertake a status quo analysis on the issue of non-payment of federal government contractors