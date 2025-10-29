Senate Begins Screening Of Service Chiefs

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly has commenced the screening process of the newly nominated Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Screening exercise followed the arrival of the nominees into the Senate chamber alongside their family members and other senior members of the Armed Forces.

New Telegraph reports that the delegation was led into the Chamber by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Basheer Lado.

This followed a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to suspend Order 12 on floor privileges to allow strangers into the chambers and for the Senate to resolve into a Committee of the Whole to do the screening.

The motion was seconded by Senator Osita Ngwu, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate

The new Service Chiefs for screening and confirmation include the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

Before the screening commenced, the Senate Leader moved that since the Senate earlier screened General Oluyede for the position of Chief of Army Staff, he should be regarded as a class captain leading the other nominees for the screening.

After the motion was seconded by Senator Ngwu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said it would be right to allow Oluyede to draw on his experience in his previous office as COAS and his perspective on the way forward as the CDS.

Thereafter, Oluyede took the podium and began introducing himself. According to him, his experience as COAS was both challenging and rewarding.

On the challenges, he said: “We know the resources are not enough. The enablers are not enough. It makes it difficult to prosecute the fight against bandits and terrorists.”

He said it is incumbent on the country to develop its own equipment to prosecute wars and other forms of insecurity due to the skyrocketing cost of importing arms and armament.

He said there is something special about being a soldier. As a soldier, you have to sacrifice your entire life. As an ordinary person, when there is a threat, you are expected to retreat, but as a soldier, you are expected to go forward.

He also called for strengthening the Nigeria Police Force to be able to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

“At present, the military is doing some of the work the police are supposed to do,” he said.

At this point, Senate President Akpabio requested that Senator Oluyede be allowed to take a bow since he was formerly screened and approved by the chamber as CDS. The request was approved by the Senators.