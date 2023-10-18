Senate Begins Screening Of Olukoyede As EFCC Boss, Others

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has commenced the screening process to confirm the appointment of Ola Olukayode as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social InvestmentProgramme Agency (NSIPA).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the letter by President Bola Tinubu asking the lawmakers to confirm the nominees was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday in line with the acts establishing the organisation.

The trio were admitted into the upper legislative chamber for screening after Opeyemi Bamidele, majority leader of the senate, moved a motion to the effect.

Olukoyede was named acting chairman of the EFCC months after Abdulrasheed Bawa, former boss of the anti-graft agency, was suspended by the president.

While announcing Olukoyede’s nomination last week, Ajuri Ngelate, presidential spokesperson, said Bawa resigned from the position.

”Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two(22) years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence,” Ngelale had said