Senate Backs Sam Okwaraji U-16 Soccer Championship

Share

The Senate Committee on Sports Development has pledged its support for the Annual Sam Okwaraji Under-16 All Nigeria Secondary School Soccer Championship, which has been approved by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the Committee expressed its backing while receiving the Steering Committee of the championship at the National Assembly.

Senator Osita Izunaso, representing Imo West Senatorial District, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the inaugural edition of the championship.

Mr. Achonwa Chidozie, the leader of the delegation and secretary of the Steering Committee, informed journalists that the visit to the Senate was part of their efforts to seek endorsement and support from relevant stakeholders for funding the championship.

He said the event is being organised in honour of Nigeria’s late exinternational, Sam Okwaraji, who tragically collapsed and died while playing for the Super Eagles during a World Cup qualifying match against Angola at the National Stadium in Lagos in 1989.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

