Senate Backs Okwaraji’s Under-16 Soccer Championship

The Senate Committee on Sports Development has assured its support towards the realisation of the Annual Sam Okwaraji Under-16 All Nigeria Secondary Schools Soccer Championship as approved by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

According to a statement in Abuja on Monday, the Senate Committee on Sports Development gave the backing when it received the Steering Committee of Sam Okwaraji Under-16 All Nigeria Secondary Schools Soccer Championship at the National Assembly in Abuja.

This is even as Senator Osita Izunaso, who represents Imo West Senatorial District, emerged as the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the maiden edition of the annual soccer championship.

The leader of the delegation and secretary of the Steering Committee, Achonwa Chidozie, told journalists that the visit of the Steering Committee to the Senate was part of measures to seek the endorsement and support of relevant stakeholders for the funding of the soccer championship.

He noted that the Championship was being organised in honour of Nigeria’s ex-international Footballer, Late Sam Okwaraji, who slumped and died while playing for the Super Eagles during Ithe talia ’90 World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Angola at the National Stadium in Lagos in 1989.

Achonwa further said that the promises made by the then-military administration of Ibrahim Babangida to immortalise the late Okwaraji were never fulfilled and called on President Tinubu to throw his presidential weight behind it in the interest of proper grassroots football development and national unity.

He emphasised that the championship which would be an annual competition, would not only unite Nigerian youths through football but also serve as a platform for discovering talents for youth competitions like the Under-17 Junior World Cup, among others.

He noted that notable ex-Nigeria football internationals like Henry Nwosu and Samson Siasia were products of youth competitions like the Sam Okwaraji Under-16 soccer championship.

Achonwa further hinted that the competition when realised, would equally inculcate and foster the spirit of service, sacrifice and patriotism in the present and future generations of Nigerian youths.

He maintained that the late Super Eagles player, Okwaraji, symbolised patriotism given his sacrifices for the Nigeria national team.

Another member of the delegation Okechuwu Duru called on State Governors, corporate organizations, wealthy Nigerians and all well-meaning individuals to support the initiative which according to him, will help the growth and development of football in the country.

While welcoming the Committee, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development, Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central, commended the Ibrahim Gusau-led Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for giving its approval for the competition.

Ningi assured of the support of the Senate for the success of the competition, adding that his committee would work to galvanize the support of other relevant stakeholders including the National Sports Commission towards the success of the competition.

He also expressed a strong belief that President Bola Tinubu’s administration with its robust policy on youth development would not hesitate to support such a wonderful initiative

Speaking also, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the competition, Osita Izunaso, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Sports Development, while expressing strong support for the championship, said he did not hesitate to accept the chairmanship of the steering committee of the football competition being the Senator representing the Imo West where the late Sam Okwaraji came from and will do everything within his official powers to ensure its success.

Another member of the Senate Committee on Sports Development, Tony Nwoye representing Anambra North, also pledged his support for the competition in order to immortalise the late football star and grow football in the country.

The highlight of the visit was the decoration of the three Senators as patrons of the Samuel Okwaraji Foundation.

