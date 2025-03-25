Senate Backs Bill To Establish Specialised University In Epe

Share

The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Science and Technology in Epe, Lagos State.

The bill, sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, was seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Oyelola Ashiru.

Leading the debate on the proposed University, Bamidele explained the significance of establishing the institution, saying that it was designed to produce highly skilled graduates to drive the country’s innovation and economic growth.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central, said that once established, the university would provide top-quality education in various fields of science and technology to support the Country’s digital economy.

Specifically, he said that the University would offer a wide range of undergraduate programmes in fields such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, among others.

He further explained that the proposed University’s mission is to produce highly skilled graduates who will drive innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.

“This is the fundamental justification for establishing this specialised institution of higher learning, the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State.

“For Nigeria to become one of the world’s leading economies, as currently envisioned by this administration, we must be ready to adjust and position our educational institutions so that their graduates are prepared for the technological challenges that lie ahead.

“The proposed University of Science and Technology is a tertiary institution dedicated to providing top-quality education in various fields of science and technology.”

Supporting Bamidele’s argument, Ashiru noted that Epe symbolizes the ‘new Lagos’ and is rapidly emerging as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing hubs for economic and industrial development.

According to the Deputy Senate Leader, Epe is where new development is taking place.

It is close to Ibeju-Lekki, the center of industrial activities, the creative economy, and real estate development.

Given the rising profile of the host community, Ashiru urged the Senate to unanimously approve the creation of the university for the advancement of both the community and Nigeria as a whole.

Following deliberations, the Senate passed the bill for second reading and referred it to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, directing the committee to report back to the plenary within four weeks.

