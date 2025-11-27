Senate Assures Police Retirees Of Exit From Contributory Pension Scheme

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday assured protesting police retirees that their inclusion in the Contributory Pension Scheme would soon be resolved.

Akpabio gave the assurance while receiving the leadership of the retired officers at his office, noting that the matter would be given speedy attention and aligned with the House of Representatives, which had already passed the bill addressing the retirees’ concerns.

According to a statement by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Akpabio said:

“From what you have told us, the policy was not well thought out. Take it that you can disperse from the gate; this problem will soon be over. On Tuesday next week, we will concur with the House of Representatives and produce an Act exiting you from the Scheme. I am confident President Bola Tinubu, being a listening President, will sign it into law. The Scheme is not suitable for security personnel.”

He further added:

“If the Military, DSS, NIA, and others have exited, there is no reason why the Police should remain while other service members are out. You all fought insecurity together. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. We will ensure the Scheme applies uniformly, from the Inspector General down to the last constable.”

Akpabio also noted that policies are sometimes adopted without fully considering their implications, saying, “Sometimes our country is fantastic at copying policies without thinking through the consequences. If that had been done, many of you wouldn’t have suffered.”

Earlier, the leader of the retirees, CSP Mannir Lawal Zaria, thanked the Senate President for granting them access, expressing optimism that their concerns would be addressed promptly. Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in his vote of thanks, commended Akpabio for showing immediate interest in the plight of the retirees.