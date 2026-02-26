Senate Asks Tinubu To Sack Magaji As Registrar-General Of CAC

The Senate on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar-General/CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, for allegedly disrespecting the Assembly through repeated dishonouring of its invitations.

The call was made by the Senate Committee on Finance following a motion moved by former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, during the Committee’s interactive session with the Economic Team on the 2026 budget.

While moving the motion, Kalu recalled that Magaji had become notorious for snubbing the Committee whenever he was invited for interactive sessions on issues of critical national interest, especially regarding the operations of the Commission.

Visibly angry about the recidivist attitude of the CAC boss, Kalu urged the Senate Committee to issue a warrant of arrest for Magaji to compel him to appear before lawmakers and respond to issues raised about his agency.

He said:“This man has never honoured invitations by the Senate. We have to call on the President to remove him. He is not above the law. The Minister of Finance and Minister of Budget are always here whenever we invite them.

“This CAC man thinks he is a king over the Senate. We are not ready to take that rubbish again. Minister of Finance, please take note. I move the motion that this man should be reported to Mr. President and asked for immediate removal because we cannot continue in this manner.

“We are trying to do this work. We will call the Finance Minister, who is also the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and he will leave everything he is doing to come.

“This year, and since I came to this Senate, this man has never been here. I am a member of this Committee, even in the Ninth Senate till today, and this man will continue to say he is in the Villa; he is going to London, he is going to do this and do that. He should come and give us an account of what he has done in the past. So, I move the motion that he should be removed, and I am moving the motion.”

Accordingly, Kalu moved a motion urging the Committee to recommend the removal of the Registrar-General from office to President Bola Tinubu, a motion promptly seconded by Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking on the matter, the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Sani Musa, accused Magaji of serially disrespecting the Committee, berating him for ignoring numerous invitations to clarify issues relating to the finances of the CAC.

“The Registrar-General has on so many occasions refused to honour invitations and summons by this Committee. We have issues with the reconciliation of the revenue of the CAC, but each time we summoned him, he would send a junior officer,” he stated.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole also moved an additional motion urging the Committee not to approve any budgetary allocation to the Commission in the 2026 Appropriation Act until Magaji appeared before the Panel.

Oshiomhole had earlier suggested that the CAC be restrained from spending from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) without approval from the National Assembly.

However, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim drew the attention of his colleagues that the Commission is empowered by law to spend its internally generated revenue, and therefore does not need to seek National Assembly approval for budgetary allocations. Consequently, Oshiomhole’s motion was dropped.