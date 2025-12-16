Senate Asks NSA To Probe Rumours Of Akpabio’s Alleged Collapse

The Senate on Tuesday urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to urgently investigate widespread rumours circulating on social media alleging that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, collapsed and, in some cases, had died.

The upper legislative chamber also called on the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, to work in collaboration with the NSA to trace the origin of the reports and determine the intent behind them.

The resolution followed a point of order raised under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders (2023, as amended) by Senator Titus Zam, representing Benue North-West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Raising the issue, Senator Zam expressed grave concern over what he described as alarming and unacceptable reports that had been widely circulated over the past two days. He argued that the Senate President, as Nigeria’s number three citizen, should not be subjected to such misinformation.

The lawmaker condemned claims on some media platforms that Akpabio had collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in London, describing the reports as false, irresponsible and capable of misleading the public.

He urged security agencies to identify those responsible for the false claims and ensure that they are prosecuted in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This is a very serious matter. Reports alleging that the Senate President is dead in a London hospital are unacceptable. Such misinformation about the leaders of this country must be investigated and those responsible punished,” Zam said.

He further noted that similar false reports had recently circulated about former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, warning of what he described as a growing trend of misinformation targeting national leaders.

Responding, Akpabio acknowledged the difficulty of regulating social media narratives, noting that it is often challenging to prevent individuals from publishing what he described as “garbage in, garbage out.”

Ruling on the matter, the Senate President asked his colleagues whether it was the wish of the chamber for the issue to be formally referred to the NSA and the DSS for investigation.

“Is it the view of the Senate that this matter be referred to the National Security Adviser and the DSS to investigate?” Akpabio asked.

He subsequently put the matter to a voice vote, which was overwhelmingly supported by senators, mandating the NSA and DSS to promptly investigate the source and motive behind the rumours.