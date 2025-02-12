Senate Asks IGP To Account For 3,907 Missing Firearms

Share

The Senate Public Accounts Committee has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to account for 3,907 assault rifles said to be missing from the armoury of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The directive came yesterday during the committee’s interface with the police authorities at the National Assembly.

The interaction centred on the queries lodged against the Nigeria Police in the Auditor General’s Report 2019.

The report had it that over 3,907 firearms, mostly assault rifles, were unaccounted for despite attempts by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGoF) to get explanations from the police authorities.

Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, said the response given by the police during the meeting was unsatisfactory. Nwaebonyi observed that the issue of missing arms and ammunition was a serious one because the firearms were purchased with public funds and the least the Police should do is to account for the missing items properly.

He asked the IGP and his team to go back and do a proper audit of their armoury with a view to tracking down the missing arms and identifying who took them and under what circumstances. He charged the police team to return to the committee on a Monday at 12 noon with a comprehensive report on the missing firearms.

Nwaebonyi said that given the state of insecurity in the country, the report that such a large cache of arms and ammunition were missing was worrisome. He said that even the Police should be worried as such arms may have ended up in the hands of criminals, thereby compounding the challenge of insecurity.

Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee had deliberated on two other queries lodged against the Nigeria Police Force.

These included the query on irregularities in the award and execution of contract for the procurement of security equipment worth N1.136 billion and payment of the sum of N924, 985, 000 for contracts not executed. The committee took time to grill the police team on both counts but later discharged them after they offered some explanations.

