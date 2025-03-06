Senate Asks FG To Intervene In Edo Attacks

Share

The Senate yesterday asked the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to deploy a special squad to address the security issue in Edo State.

This followed a motion by Neda Imasuen (LP Edo South). Imasuen lamented “the brutal and coordinated assault on farming communities in Edo South, an attack that resulted in significant loss of lives, grievous injuries, widespread destruction of property, and the mass displacement of residents fleeing for safety”.

According to him, gunmen on February 21 launched violent attacks on agrarian communities in the Ovia South West and Ovia North East local government areas, leaving the inhabitants traumatized and dispossessed.

He listed some of the communities as Columbo Camp, Gbelamonten, Maridoti, and Siluko Ward. He said: “Reports attributed the attacks to armed militants from nearby creeks, who have allegedly been persistently accused of encroaching upon farmlands, looting produce, and unlawfully extorting farmers through coercion and intimidation.”

