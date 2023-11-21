Senate Asks FG To Honour Late Designer Of National Flag

The Senate, on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to honour the late designer of the National Flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, with a state burial.

The apex legislative Assembly also urged the government to immortalise Akinkunmi by renaming any national monument after him.

The lawmakers passed the resolution following its adoption of a motion by the Senator representing Oyo South, Sharafadeen Alli, on the need to immortalise Akinkunmi.

The lawmakers also observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased just as it resolved to send a condolence message to the deceased family.

Alli in his motion said, “Mr. President, I implore all distinguished members to support this motion which seeks to honour the memory of Mr. Taiwo Akinkunmi OFR, the designer of our beloved national flag.

“I also want us to ensure that his legacy is celebrated and remembered for generations to come.

“We call upon the Federal Government to take immediate steps to immortalize his name and provide him with a state burial worthy of a national hero so that his memory will continue to inspire young Nigerians, fostering a sense of patriotism and dedication to the service of our great future generation and unite the people of Nigeria.”

Alli said that his motion was brought before the esteemed Senate to recognise and honor the outstanding contributions of a Akinkunmi, affectionately known as “Mr. Flag.”

He said, “Mr. Akinkunmi was a distinguished designer and the creative mind behind Nigeria’s national flag, an enduring symbol of our nation’s unity, strength, and identity.

“Unfortunately, on the 29th of August 2023, we lost this national hero. It is only fitting that we remember and honor his legacy for generations to come.”

