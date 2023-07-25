Senate Asks FG To Halt Proposed Electricity Tariff Increase

The Senate, on Tuesday, pressed on the Federal Government to immediately intervene and stop the proposed increase in electricity tariff by the distribution companies, DISCOs.

The Senate also urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to decentralize the proposed engagement with stakeholders, scheduled for Abuja to the six geo-political zones of the federation for effective participation by all.

The apex legislative Assembly passed these resolutions following a motion, titled: “Need to halt the proposed increase in electricity tariff by eleven successor electricity distribution companies, DISCOs.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator Yunus Akintunde (APC Oyo Central) and co-sponsored by Senators Ekpenyong Asuquo (PDP Cross River South) and Aminu Abbas (PDP Adamawa Central), during plenary.

While presenting the motion for consideration, Senator Akintunde, noted that the 11 successor DISCOs had filed an application for rate review with the NERC, saying that “the request for rate review was predicated on the need to incorporate macro-economic parameters and other factors affecting the quality of service, operations and sustainability of the companies.”

The lawmaker noted that the Commission, in line with its mandate, requested the general public for comments on the rate review applications by the distribution licenses, while advising interested stakeholders to review and consider the excerpts of the applications filed with the commission by the respective licenses.

He stated further, that NERC, according to the powers conferred by Electricity Act 2023, was empowered to conduct a rate case hearing on the applications before making a ruling, pointing out that the Commission had through its official website published and set July 20, 2023 deadline for comments by stakeholders.

Akintunde observed with worry that “the proposed increase would significantly impact the affordability of electricity for average Nigerian, as well as exacerbate the financial burdens faced by households and businesses.

He lamented that it would impede industrial growth, job creation, and economic development and also have adverse effects on the nation’s drive toward sustainable development and poverty reduction.

According to him, the time frame of less than one week provided by the NERC for comments from all relevant stakeholders was too small for any meaningful engagement.

The politician said “It is essential to address the issues of inadequate power supply, metering, and quality of service provided by the DISCOs”, pointing out that “customers should not bear the brunt of inefficiencies in the power sector.”

The Senate, in its further resolutions, urged NERC to explore alternative measures to address the financial challenges faced by DISCOs such as improving operational efficiency, reducing technical and commercial losses, and enhancing revenue collection mechanisms.

It also asked DISCOs to henceforth discontinue estimated billing and make available to all electricity consumers prepaid meters at affordable prices.

The Red Chamber later mandated its Committee on Power, when constituted, to engage with the Federal Ministry of Power, NERC, and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the electricity sector, including the need for comprehensive reforms.

The Upper Chamber also urged that DISCOs should henceforth liquidate the cost of electricity transformers purchased by communities or individuals before they are added to the billing system.