New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Senate Approves Tinubu’s…

Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

Vinkmag ad

The Senate on Tuesday approved a request forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu, to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Tinubu’s request was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber during plenary.

However, in the request letter to the Senate, the President did mention the names of the 20 Special advisers he intended to appoint.

But after the President’s letter was read, the lawmakers immediately considered the request and granted expeditious approval to the request.

Commenting on the request, Lawan said it is of “utmost urgency” that the president has his team to work with.

“Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,” the senate president said.

The request came days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff, and George Akume, former Minister of Special Duties, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Read Previous

Subsidy: FUOYE VC, Fasina Procures New 60-Seater Bus To Convey Workers
Read Next

Kwara: 20 In EFCC Net For Alleged Internet Fraud

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023