Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

The Senate on Tuesday approved a request forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu, to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Tinubu’s request was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber during plenary.

However, in the request letter to the Senate, the President did mention the names of the 20 Special advisers he intended to appoint.

But after the President’s letter was read, the lawmakers immediately considered the request and granted expeditious approval to the request.

Commenting on the request, Lawan said it is of “utmost urgency” that the president has his team to work with.

“Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,” the senate president said.

The request came days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff, and George Akume, former Minister of Special Duties, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).