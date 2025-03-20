Share

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday approved President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

New Telegraph reports that the approval of the Senate grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while mandating a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.

In line with the Constitution, the National Assembly has also imposed a joint committee of both chambers, to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

Additionally, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee consisting of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the state’s political crisis.

