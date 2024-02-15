Senate Approves N5.079trn NCS 2024 Budget

The Senate, on Thursday, approved the 2024 budget of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Senate passed the budget following the consideration of the report of the Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs 2024 Budget of the Nigeria Customs Service submitted by Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East).

The highlight of the budget includes revenue collection of ₦5,079,069 trillion and expenditure component of N706,434 billion.

According to the report, the proposed budget expenditure of N706.434 billion for the 2024 financial year would be utilized as follows:

Personnel Cost is N225.99 billion, overhead cost is N111.76 billion capital cost of ongoing capital projects is N148.42 billion new capital projects is N220.26 Billion.

The report showed that the NCS has adopted some strategies to raise more revenue for the government.

“The Service intends to provide flexible Windows for the perfection of illegally imported vehicles to ensure the collection of expected import duties and 25% penalty charge from such category of transactions, which will enable the Government to realize more revenue

“There will be an intensive revenue recovery drive, using a number of mechanisms. This shall include the Systems Audit (real-time auditing), Post Clearance Auditing, the institution of revenue recovery committee and other intelligence-gathering tools

“The revised penalties and charges in the new Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 will improve the Service’s revenue generation.

“The Service is looking forward to the area of Cargo tracking in collaboration with relevant Government agency (Shippers Council) for effective monitoring cargo/vessel movement to diversion or theft;

“Decongestion of the nation’s ports is proposed towards an efficient and effective port operation that is capable of yielding more revenue”.

In addition, the Service’s anti-smuggling campaign, using all required operational guides as provided within the confines of Customs laws, will be intensified. This is to ensure that illicit trade that creates a sphere for revenue leakages as well as economic sabotage is reduced to the barest minimum

The NCS will also prioritize capacity building through training and recruitment of personnel, adding that “this will promote efficiency, intelligence gathering, manpower re-enforcement and most importantly, more revenue generation”.

Senators who contributed during the consideration of the budget in the Committee of the Whole commended the Committee and emphasized the important role of NCS in the present economic situation where revenue generation is crucial.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, thanked the Chairman of the Committee, Isah Jibrin, for the professional way he presented the report by following the laid down procedure for the passage of the 2024 budget by working with the committee in the House of Representatives thereby removing the need for concurrence by the House.