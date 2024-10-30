Senate Approves N24.7bn Reimbursements For Kebbi, Nasarawa Airports

Share

The Senate yesterday approved a total promissory note programme of N24.7 billion to settle outstanding claims and liabilities for Kebbi and Nassarawa State Governments in respect of two airports they constructed on behalf of the Federal Government.

The approval followed the. consideration and adoption of the Report on Promissory Note Programme for the refunds presented by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

The promissory note includes the sum of N15,137,336,095.88 reimbursement to Kebbi State for the construction of the Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi as well as the sum of N9,542, 651,786.11 reimbursement to Nassarawa State for the construction of Lafia Cargo Airport.

In the report, the 20-member committee headed by Aliyu Wamakko observed that the state governments duly completed all the projects for which they sought refunds adding that the airports were constructed in line with the contract specifiication and will stand the test of time.

According to the committee, series of inspection visits we’re carried out by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the two airports to ascertain that the quality of work done met the required standard and that the state governments have paid all the contractors that executed the projects.

In addition, the committee observed that the proposed sums for reimbursement have been reviewed by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) just as the agency ascertained and certified that due process were followed in the contracts.

Before recommending the refund, New Telegraph learnt, the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts relied on copies of approvals by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Aviation for the execution if the two projects; copies of the contract agreements between the states and the contractors; copies of certificates of completion of the projects; copies of certificates of clearance by the BPP and evidence of payment by the two state governments to their respective contractors.

Share

Please follow and like us: