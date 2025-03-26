Senate Approves Chairman, Executive Directors For AMCON

Share

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Bala Bello as the part-time Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

President Bola Tinubu had requested the Senate to approve Bello’s appointment to represent the North East geo-political zone on the Board.

The Red Chamber also confirmed the nominations of five other non-executive Directors from the remaining geo-political zones.

They include Yusuf Tegina Sule (North Central), Adeyemo Adeoye Stephen (South West), Yahaya Ibrahim (North West), Odion Charles Iyare (South South), and Emily Chidinma Osuji (South East).

Their confirmation followed the consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions.

While presenting the report, the committee chairman, Tokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East described the nominees as highly qualified to hold their respective positions.

The Senate approved their nominations through an overwhelming voice vote called by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

President Tinubu had forwarded the nominees’ names to the Senate a few days ago, urging Lawmakers to expedite the confirmation process.

