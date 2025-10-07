Senate Approves Bill Seeking 10-Year Passport Ban On Convicted Nigerians 

The 10th Senate has approved a bill seeking to place an embargo on the international passports of Nigerian citizens who are convicted of crime abroad for a minimum period of 10 years.

New Telegraph reports that the approval on Tuesday, followed a bill sponsored by Senator Abubakar Bello, representing Niger North Senatorial District, seeking amendment of the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) as part of legislative actions to protect and preserve the image of Nigeria globally.

Senator Onawo Ogwoshi representing Nasarawa South, while defending the Bill argued that the bill is a step in the right direction.

If approves, the Senator noted that the bill will serve as deterrent to dissuade criminal conducts that tends to bring disdain to the Nigeria passports and it’s citizens abroad.

“Innocent and patriotic Nigerians suffer harassment in airports, visa denials, and constant suspicion simply because of the actions of a few.

The green passport, once a symbol of pride, is now widely disrespected. That is nothing less than a state of emergency,” he added.