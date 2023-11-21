Senate Approves Agbasi As FERMA MD, 9 Others As Members

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly-led by Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Agbasi’s confirmation followed the adoption of the Senate Committee on FERMA’s report during the plenary.

The Committee Chairman, Sen. Hussaini Uba, urged the Senate to take President Bola Tinubu’s appeal for the nominee’s confirmation under Section 2(1)(2) of the FERMA Act 2002 into consideration as he presented the report.

Nine additional individuals were confirmed by the Senate to join the FERMA Board of Directors.

Those confirmed included Mr Ibi Manasseh, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Sen.Timothy Aduda, Mr Babatunde Daramola, Mr Preye Oseke, Mr Aminu Papa, Mr Abubakar Bappa, Mr Shehu Mohammed, and Mr Yusuf Othmam.