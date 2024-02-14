Senate Announces 38-Member Constitution Review Committee

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, announced a 38-member constitution review committee on the 1999 constitution.

The committee which would be chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin will also comprise six lawmakers from each geopolitical zone and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The committee, in particular, will review the laws in the area of artificial intelligence, and state police, among others.

According to the Senate President, the committee are expected to be inaugurated next week on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.