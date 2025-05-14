Senate Amends S’East Devt Commission Act

Share

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the 2024 South-East Development Commission Act Amendment Bill, 2025.

The apex legislative Assembly carried out the amendment following the presentation of the amendment bill by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), during plenary session.

The bill was given accelerated passage since it had gone through first and second readings, following the suspension of Senate Rule 7(1).

Presenting the bill, Bamidele noted that the bill sought to amend the South-East Development Commission Act 2024, to reconcile the lacuna that exists in the Act as it relates to the appointment of executive directors

He explained that the amendment became necessary so as to ensure uniformity and equality.

“You may recall that we debated and passed the South-South, South-West and North-Central Development Commission amendment bills on Tuesday.

“The South-East Commission was inadvertently omitted from the list,” he said.

The Senate had resolved that there should be uniformity and equality in the development commissions, hence the need for the amendment,” Bamidele said.

Consequently, the Senate Leader pleaded with his colleagues in the apex Assembly to expeditiously pass the bill.

After listening to Bamidele’s persuasion, the Senate then went into a clause-by-clause consideration of the document and subsequently passed the amended bill.

Share