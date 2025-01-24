Senate Allays Fears Over Delay In Conduct Of Anambra S’Senatorial District Bye Election

Share

…As APGA Charges NASS/ INEC

The Nigerian Senate has allayed fears being entertained at various quarters over the delay in the conduct of the bye-election for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Recall that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah who represented the District died last year July and in line with the Constitution, a bye-election ought to have been conducted within ninety days after his demise.

Also, recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had through the Anambra Resident Electoral Commission REC Dr Elizabeth Agu stated that the Senate is yet to inform the Commission officially about the death of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah a development that is currently unsettling the polity.

Consequent to this development the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara has urged the Senate to perform its functions adding that the communication channel between INEC and the Senate is best known to them.

“Much as we do not know the communication channel between INEC and the Senate we urge both bodies to do the needful and save the electorates of Anambra South Senatorial District the pains of not having a representative at the Red Chambers ‘ he said.

According to the Chief Of Staff to the Senate President, Mr Chinedu Akubueze who spoke through a phone interview the Senate is working on the process of informing the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC about the death and vacancy of the Anambra South Senatorial District seat.

“We have processes for the information to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and we are working on the relevant processes ”

“In the shortest time possible the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC would be furnished with the necessary correspondence in order to give impetus for the conduct of the bye-election”

Akubueze further urged the electorates in Anambra South Senatorial District to be calm as the Senate would certainly do the needful for the vacant seats to be filled.

“For the people in Anambra South Senatorial District there is nothing to fear about because the Senate would in the short while do the needful for the purposes of conducting a bye-election in the Zone,” he said.

