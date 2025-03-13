Senate: Akpoti-Uduaghan Suspended For Gross Misconduct, Not Sexual Harassment Allegation

Share

The Senate has vehemently debunked allegations that the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was related to claims of sexual harassment, asserting that the disciplinary action stemmed solely from her “gross misconduct” and repeated violations of parliamentary rules.

In a strongly worded press statement issued by Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi yesterday, the upper legislative chamber refuted what it described as “deliberate misinformation and false narratives” circulating in certain media outlets.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Senator Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended) and gross indiscipline—nothing more, nothing less,” Opeyemi stated.

The Senate clarified that the suspension was a direct result of a report by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, which found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of violating multiple sections of the Senate Rules.

The specific infractions listed included: refusal to occupy her assigned seat during plenary, speaking without being recognized by the presiding officer, engaging in unruly and disruptive behaviour, making abusive remarks against Senate leadership and defying summons from the Ethics and Privileges Committee.

The Senate emphasised that these actions constituted a “direct challenge to the authority of the Senate” and necessitated disciplinary action to maintain order and integrity.

Regarding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition, which some media reports linked to the suspension, the Senate clarified that it was “rightfully discountenanced” due to its failure to adhere to established procedural requirements.

The statement stressed that all petitions must follow due process, regardless of the subject matter.

“Contrary to the false claims being circulated, Senator Uduaghan was NOT suspended for making any sexual harassment or for submitting a petition,” Senator Opeyemi reiterated.

The Senate strongly condemned what it called “irresponsible and unethical reporting” by media organisations that had allegedly “deliberately twisted the facts.”

It accused these outlets of engaging in a “coordinated misinformation campaign” aimed at politicising a disciplinary matter.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

