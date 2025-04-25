Senate Advocates CBT Centres Across 774 LGAs

Share

The Nigerian Senate has called for the establishment of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in all 774 Local Government Areas of the country to improve access to tertiary education for candidates nationwide.

The call was made on Friday by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND during an oversight visit to JAMB CBT centres in Abuja as part of its monitoring of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at Aduvie International School, Jahi, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina South), decried the absence of JAMB examination centres in many Local Government Areas and emphasized the need for equitable access to examination facilities.

“Since the Senate, and indeed the Federal Government, encourages students to study in Nigeria, access to such education should be facilitated through critical tools like CBT centres,” Dandutse said.

“In Katsina South where I come from, only two out of 11 Local Government Areas have CBT centres. This situation must change.”

The Senator added that the committee, in collaboration with the House of Representatives, would facilitate budgetary provisions in the 2026 appropriation bill to ensure the establishment of CBT centres in all underserved LGAs.

Responding to the lawmakers, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin disclosed that the Board currently operates 880 CBT centres nationwide, which fall short of covering all 774 Local Government Areas.

“JAMB will be glad if the National Assembly facilitates the funding for CBT centres in LGAs currently without one,” Benjamin stated, assuring that the existing infrastructure is stable and candidates’ performance is not hindered by system issues.

During the tour, which also included visits to Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, members of the committee including Senators Jibrin Isah (Kogi East) and Diket Plang (Plateau Central) expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the UTME and the arrangements put in place by JAMB.

