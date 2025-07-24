Senate Adjourns Plenary Till September 23

The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary sessions and commenced a two-month annual recess. Lawmakers are expected to resume on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The adjournment followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), and supported by his colleagues during the plenary.

In his closing remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the break would allow lawmakers to focus on their oversight functions and constituency responsibilities.

He charged Senate committees to use the period to conduct oversight visits to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under their supervision.

Akpabio stressed that the recess should not be seen as a holiday but a working break aimed at enhancing legislative performance through field engagements and monitoring of executive activities.