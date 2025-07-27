Sen Yari Donates N5m, Food Items To Family Of Late Gusau Emir

The Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, has donated the sum of ₦5 million and 120 bags of assorted grains to the family of the late Emir of Katsina in Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello.

The donation was presented to the Emirate on behalf of the senator by the Chairman of the APC in Zamfara Central and former Special Adviser on Security, Hon. Sani Gomna Mayanchi, on Saturday evening.

Mayanchi, who led a delegation comprising former Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, APC chieftain Sani General, and others, said the visit was in line with Senator Yari’s directive to condole with the bereaved family.

“As directed by our political leader, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who is currently outside the country, we are here to commiserate with the immediate family of our royal father, who, during his lifetime, contributed immensely to the development of the state and the nation at large,” he said.

He added that the late Emir’s leadership and royal counsel extended beyond his family and benefitted the entire people of Zamfara through his selfless service.

“On behalf of Senator Yari, I am honoured to present this token of support, ₦5 million and 120 bags of assorted grains comprising 50 bags of rice, 20 bags of maize, 30 bags of millet, and 20 bags of semovita,” Mayanchi said.

Receiving the items, the Senior District Head of Tudun Wada, Alhaji Bashir Kabir Danbaba, expressed appreciation on behalf of the family. He thanked Senator Yari for the generous gesture and prayed that Allah (S.W.A.) rewards him and the delegation for their visit and support.